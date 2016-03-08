Former Inter striker Castaignos: ‘I’m proud of my time at Inter, Sneijder helped me a lot’

Ex-Inter striker Luc Castaignos, has been speaking with fcinternews.it about his time with the Nerazzurri. "If I look at the field, the times I spent at Feyenoord and at Inter were the best of my career. In Italy I played with different stars, no one can take this away from me. You only know how good they are only if you train with them daily, they are really absurd. Moreover, Sneijder helped me a lot when I first got to Inter, I will always be grateful for that."

"At the time, Inter was one of the biggest clubs in the world: I thought I had to go there, but also to make mistakes. Unfortunately it didn't go the way I wanted, I learned a lot and every day I bring that experience with me: I'm proud of what I achieved there."