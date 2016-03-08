Front page round-up as papers slam Mourinho and Juve
08 November at 11:15Juventus were defeated for the first time this season as Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United came back from behind in Turin to upset the hosts in their own ground. The game was memorable for a number of reasons; whether it be Cristiano Ronaldo’s beautiful first goal, Juan Mata’s stunning free-kick, the disastrous own goal that gave United the win or Jose Mourinho’s antics at full time.
After United secured the victory, Mourinho went on to the field itself to gesture towards the Juventus fans in an ‘I can’t hear you’ manner – after they sung chants against him throughout the entire 90 minutes.
Newspapers, Italian and English alike, have used their platform to slam Juventus but also to criticise Mourinho for his behaviour.
To see the front pages of papers from across Italy and England, scroll through our gallery.
