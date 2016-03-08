...
The front pages from this morning papers

24 March at 10:15
Moise Kean is the main feature of the Italian front pages the morning after the Juventus striker has become the first player to be born.
 
The Juventus striker scored on his first for the national team. 
 
The Corriere dello Sport  and  Tuttosport  dedicated the first page to the Juventus striker. "Yes we Kean," writes the newspaper, while  Tuttosport  chooses "Great Kean, Great Italy" and " 
 
headlines" to the headline 'Spain starts well' after their 2 - 1 to Norway, thanks to Sergio Ramos penalty.
 
 

