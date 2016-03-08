Front pages: Everyone against AC Milan, Juve discuss Pogba deal - watch

Today's front pages of Italian sport papers are a mix of past and future. In Italy, there is still a huge debate about the gesture of Frank Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko who mocked Francesco Acerbi after the Serie A clash against Lazio on Saturday night. Both AC Milan players could face retrospective action and get banned from the next Serie A games.



"Everyone against AC Milan is one of the headlines of Il Corriere dello Sport that also takes into account Urbano Cairo's words. The president of Torino was furious after the Granata's 1-1 home draw against Cagliari and when asked about possible 'helps' to big teams to qualify for the Champions League he replied: "If you look at yesterday's game [Milan-Lazio] you can have some thoughts..."



The main picture of the Rome-based paper concerns Radja Nainggolan who inspired Inter's 3-1 win against Frosinone, while La Gazzetta dello Sport highlights the fact that Mauro Icardi let Ivan Perisic take a penalty kick, putting an end to the case the shaken Inter for almost two months.



Meantime Juve prepares for tomorrow's Champions League clash against Ajax. According to Tuttosport, the Old Lady will meet Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes before the game. Fabio Paratici is monitoring several clients of the Italian and the Portuguese agents: Matthijs de Ligt and Paul Pogba (Raiola), Joao Felix and Ruben Dias (Mendes). Also, Juve will discuss with Raiola the contract extension of Moise Kean whose current deal with the Old Lady expires in 2020.



