Front pages: Mancini launches Kean, Ronaldo is back, while Deulofeu pushes for AC Milan return
23 March at 11:45Despite the international break, Italian and other European papers had a lot to write about. The focus in Italy was about Italy's qualifier against Finland tonight, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the Portuguese national team.
Corriere dello Sport portrays Roberto Mancini with his young pupils, from Gianluigi Donnarumma to Nicolo Zaniolo and Moise Kean. The Roma-based paper writes that the former Inter and Manchester City manager is ready to play Kean from the first minute alongside Immobile.
Moreover, there is space on the front page dedicated to the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Portuguese national team in a qualifier against Ukraine. The return of CR7 was, however, not enough to guarantee a victory, with the match finishing 0-0 against Shevchenko's men.
Moreover, there is an interview with Cagliari's president Tommaso Giulini who confirms Napoli's interest in Nicolo Barella but insists that "50 million is not enough" for the young midfielder.
Lastly, there is a mention of AC Milan's targets for the attack for next season, with Watford man Gerard Deulofeu reportedly pushing for a return to the San Siro. The other targets are Saint-Maximin from Nice and Everton Soares from Gremio.
Meanwhile, Tuttosport prepared an exclusive interview with Benfica's president Luís Filipe Vieira which we have translated for you exclusively. The Turin-based paper also highlighted Moise Kean's likely start tonight against Finland.
Go to comments