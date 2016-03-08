Frosinone and Immobile involved in match-fixing scandal: the details

The main suspects, Mattia Mariotti and Carlos Abanda, are referred to as the links between the match-fixing organisation and the football world. In an incident which was brought up, Mariotti was in contact with a third person to try and soften the position of three-four Frosinone players, thus fixing a game.

Among the evidence, there are recordings from when the two are travelling in a taxi in Rome, discussing what the outcome of the Frosinone meeting should be, and how the match should be fixed. It's still unknown if the proposal was rejected or not, but in Italy, not reporting such an attempt can have you banned for multiple years.

With regards to Immobile, Mariotti has reportedly told Abanda that the striker regularly places normal football bets, though it's unclear what his intention behind this is. As a professional player, of course, it raises suspicions.