Frosinone-Bologna: confirmed line-ups
26 August at 19:55Two teams yet to pick up a point in Serie A this season, newly promoted Frosinone host Bologna, who are managed by Juventus and Milan legend Filippo Inzaghi; the brother of Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi.
Frosinone were thumped 4-0 by Atalanta on Monday evening, whilst Bologna lost 1-0 at home to Spal. The last five games between these two sides have seen Frosinone win twice, Bologna once and two draws.
Line-ups:
Frosinone: Sportiello; Brighenti, Salamon, Krajnc, Zampano, Chibsah, Crisetig, Hallfredsson, Molinaro, Ciano, Perica
Bologna: Skorupski; Gonzalez, Larangeira, Helander; Mattiello, Poli, Pulgar, Dzemaili, Dijks; Santander, Falcinelli
