Struggling side Frosinone take on Lazio this evening, in the second Lazio derby. Although not promising to be as exciting as a Derby della Capitale, tonight's game will definitely be an entertaining affair - between the two sides hot off the back of an impressive victory.For Frosinone, it was 4-0 defeat over Bologna last weekend that led to the sacking of Pippo Inzaghi at the club. Sinisa Mihajlovic was brought in to replace him and Bologna are already improving, defeating Inter Milan 1-0 at San Siro yesterday afternoon. Aside from that, Frosinone sit in 19th place and have the worst home record in Serie A; something Lazio will look to take advantage of.Lazio, meanwhile, defeated Inter Milan at San Siro in the Coppa Italia midweek, taking the game all the way to penalties where a save from Thomas Strakosha against former Roma man Radja Nainggolan and a converted penalty from Lucas Leiva sent Lazio through to the semi-final, which is to be played against AC Milan.Line-ups:Frosinone: Sportiello, Salamon, Capuano, Krajnc, Zampano, Chibsah, Viviani, Valzania, Beghetto, Ciano, Pinamonti.Lazio: Strakosha; Radu, Acerbi, Bastos; Durmisi, Luis Alberto, Badelj, Parolo, Marusic; Caicedo, Immobile

