Frosinone-Napoli: Ounas hurts his knee after attempted mugging outside the stadium

28 April at 16:20
After the game between Frosinone and Napoli at Stadio Benito Stirpe, Ounas was reportedly a victim of an attempted mugging, which ended up with him hurting himself.
 
According to CalcioNapoli24, as well as several other outlets, Ounas was attacked outside the stadium. The perpetrators aimed for the player's bag, but the Algerian responded with defending himself and managed to hold onto the item. However, he fell to the ground and reportedly injured his knee.
 

