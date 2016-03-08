Frustrated United still waiting for Mandzukic’s yes

Mandzukic arrabbiato Juve
08 August at 11:10
English Premier League side Manchester United are running out of time and out of options in their bid to replace striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international is on his way to join Inter Milan after the club accepted Italian Serie A giants’ bid closer to €80 million for the former Everton striker.

However, the Red Devils are facing a tough task in finding a replacement of the 26-year-old with less than 24 hours remaining in the summer transfer window.

Therefore, it is believed that Untied have re-established contact with Serie A reigning champions Juventus to sign veteran striker Mario Mandzukic.

It is believe that both clubs have already agreed €15 million fee for the Croatia international who has been deemed surplus to requirements by the Turin-based outfit.

But with very short time left for clubs in England, United are running out of time and patience as they are waiting for an approval from the former Atletico Madrid striker who is still taking thinking about his future.  
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.