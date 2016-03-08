Frustrated United still waiting for Mandzukic’s yes

English Premier League side Manchester United are running out of time and out of options in their bid to replace striker Romelu Lukaku.



The Belgium international is on his way to join Inter Milan after the club accepted Italian Serie A giants’ bid closer to €80 million for the former Everton striker.



However, the Red Devils are facing a tough task in finding a replacement of the 26-year-old with less than 24 hours remaining in the summer transfer window.



Therefore, it is believed that Untied have re-established contact with Serie A reigning champions Juventus to sign veteran striker Mario Mandzukic.



It is believe that both clubs have already agreed €15 million fee for the Croatia international who has been deemed surplus to requirements by the Turin-based outfit.



But with very short time left for clubs in England, United are running out of time and patience as they are waiting for an approval from the former Atletico Madrid striker who is still taking thinking about his future.

