FT, Italy U21 4-0 Moldova U21: Victory for Nicolato in debut as coach

At the Stadio Angelo Massimino in Catania this evening the era of Paolo Nicolato leading the Italy Under 21 squad began. The friendly against Moldova U21 is the only test Nicolato and his squad will have before the qualification process begins for the next U21 European Championships. The Azzurrini tidily dispatched of the Moldovans 4-0, with goals coming from Gianluca Scamacca, who scored a freekick after just 30 minutes to put the Italians ahead, before a double from substitute Davide Frattesi put the game to bed. With 21 minutes remaining Marco Tumminello also hit the back of the net to close out the game for Nicolato’s side.This game was an important test for Nicolato, with the new coach taking charge of his first game with the team after replacing previous coach Luigi Di Biagio, who spent 6 years at the helm. The Azzurrini recently disappointed at this year’s Under 21 European Championships held in Italy, failing to progress past the group stages.Apollo Heyes