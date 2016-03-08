Fulham accept Spurs’ £25 million bid for Ryan Sessegnon

Championship side Fulham have accepted £25 million bid for highly-rated winger Ryan Sessegnon from English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, Sky Sports reported on Thursday morning.



The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the North London club throughout the transfer window.



If the deal will complete in time, Sessegnon in all likelihood will become third Spurs signing alongside Giovani Lo Celso — who is also expected to join the club on the deadline day — and Tanguy Ndombele.



Sessegnon is famous for his pace and creativity on the left-wing and can also play as a full-back in time of need.

