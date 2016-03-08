Mateo Musacchio could find himself leaving Milan a lot sooner than was expected.

The Argentine defender is, according to SportMediaset, being linked to a move to Fulham in England.

The newly-promoted club needs strong defenders with a proven track record in first division football.

Moreover, Slavisa Jokanovic wants to play a certain way, leading him to search for defenders who play the ball on the deck.

Enter Musacchio, an extremely exciting signing for Milan last season… until they went and nabbed Leonardo Bonucci at the end of the transfer window.

Though the former Juventus man was seen as an absolute steal at the time, he has struggled to live up to the hype, but still reduced Musacchio to 23 starts.

Milan aren’t excluding a sale at the moment. The 27-year-old was signed for €18 million last season by the Rossoneri.

Could he be a key addition for the Cottagers, one that will help them add some sophistication (but also an injury risk) to their back line?