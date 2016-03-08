Fulham mock Juventus' new shirt but delete Tweet shortly afterward - watch

24 April at 20:15

Juventus' new home kit for the 2019/20 campaign (WATCH HERE) has created a big debate around the web. Many fans of the Bianconeri don't like the new shirt that will be worn by Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates next season.





The Old Lady's new uniform is very similar to Fulham's celebratory shirt for this season. The Cottages shared a funny social media message after that Juve shirt was leaked online: "Always in our shadow". Their tweet, however, was deleted shortly afterward.



 

