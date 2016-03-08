Full-back emergency for Sarri; Juventus insist on Chelsea man
04 December at 13:00Juventus are looking for a full-back for the January market, having struggled in that position at the start of the season as a result of several injuries. Currently, they only have De Sciglio, Danilo, Alex Sandro and Cuadrado (adapted) who can play on the defensive flanks.
For this reason, as IlBianconeri.com reports, they have set their sights on Emerson Palmieri; Chelsea's left-back was trained by Maurizio Sarri last season. The former Roma man started the season as an alternative for Marcos Alonso, but has ended up as a starter.
Now, the Juventus manager would like to have him as an alternative to Alex Sandro. Emerson was close to joining the Bianconeri already at the end of the 2016/17 season, but then the operation collapsed as he injured his knees.
In view of the January window, Chelsea are also preparing to present a contract renewal offer, hoping to lock him down. Juventus are keeping tabs on the situation, but there is absolutely the need for a vice-Alex Sandro.
