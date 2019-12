Full-back emergency for Sarri; Juventus insist on Chelsea man

Juventus are looking for a full-back for the January market, having struggled in that position at the start of the season as a result of several injuries. Currently, they only have De Sciglio, Danilo, Alex Sandro and Cuadrado (adapted) who can play on the defensive flanks.For this reason, as IlBianconeri.com reports , they have set their sights on Emerson Palmieri; Chelsea's left-back was trained by Maurizio Sarri last season. The former Roma man started the season as an alternative for Marcos Alonso, but has ended up as a starter.Now, the Juventus manager would like to have him as an alternative to Alex Sandro. Emerson was close to joining the Bianconeri already at the end of the 2016/17 season, but then the operation collapsed as he injured his knees.In view of the January window, Chelsea are also preparing to present a contract renewal offer, hoping to lock him down. Juventus are keeping tabs on the situation, but there is absolutely the need for a vice-Alex Sandro.