Furious Higuain refuses post-match interview

Last night Milan were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Cagliari and now only hold four points from three Serie A games.



The only Milan goal was scored by Gonzalo Higuain it was his first for the Rossoneri and he slotted it in perfectly, yet the goal was not enough to draw a smile on the faces of the Milan fans by the end of the game.



Higuain finished the game ... furious. Despite the goal. Pipita wanted at all costs this victory according to Manuele Baiocchini, a Sky Sports correspondent in Cagliari: "After the game we wanted to interview him. We expected to find him happy for the goal. When he approached him, Gonzalo went away very, very annoyed. He immediately marched away in the locker room. He did not want to talk. Evidently he wanted to win this game ".



This Thursday Milan will travel to Luxembourg to face Dudelange in their first Europa League tie.

