Furious Juventus fans send appalling death threats to Simeone's daughter

Juventus were defeated 2-0 by Atletico Madrid yesterday; goals from Uruguayan defensive duo Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin separating the two sides. With Gimenez's goal, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone garnered negative attention for his celebration; in which he grabbed his crotch to symbolise that his team 'have the balls.'Juventus fans did not take kindly to this and, in general anger at the result as well, took to social media to take revenge on the Argentine manager. Juve fans specifically targeted a photo on Simeone's Instagram, taken on February 11, of the coach with his newborn daughter Valentina. Some of the Juventus fans even went so far as to wish death upon the coach and his baby daughter; to which some Juve fans, and fans of other clubs, lept to the coach's defence and attacked the perpetrators.Simeone will likely face a suspension from UEFA for his celebration but there is never any excuse to wish death upon someone and their family.

