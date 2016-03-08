Furious Mazzarri blasts his Torino side

After losing 1-3 at home against Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli, Walter Mazzarri spoke to Sky Sport in a furious tone and was evidently unhappy with his team’s performance this afternoon.



“I did not like anything. I did not like my team. We were not the Torino from the match against Udinese where we were at the moment of greatest growth. I should have made 7 changes already at the beginning,” Mazzarri said.



“Tomorrow I will talk with the players, we will talk to each other to understand why we entered the field this way. There are no explanations. Zaza? I do not want to talk about individuals because maybe I would only be positive about one or two.



“We did not do what we had prepared. We played slowly against a team that is technically more gifted than us and we cannot think of doing so. This way is not the right way. There are no excuses.



“We seemed as if we were still in bed. Napoli? They are strong. Ancelotti si a great coach. Against Red Star they looked like they were playing on the PlayStation. Insigne? Lorenzo is a champion. I made him debut almost as a child, now he is a top player,” the former Napoli coach concluded.

