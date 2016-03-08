Future of Man Utd and PSG target unclear
10 July at 10:10Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has dominated headlines for over a year now. Last summer, Lazio's Serbian midfielder was the subject of some mega-money bids from some of Europe's top clubs; with Juventus, Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona all reportedly keen, amongst others.
Eventually, Milinkovic-Savic signed a new deal with Lazio after no club met Claudio Lotito's 150m valuation of the midfielder.
This summer, however, he could leave the club. PSG have, once again, shown interest, Juventus have come to an agreement with the player and Manchester United appear to be interested in the Serbian as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba.
These three clubs have received a fresh boost as Milinkovic-Savic has ignored the questions of fans over his future. When posed with similar questions, Spaniard Luis Alberto, who has been heavily linked with a move back to his old club Sevilla, confirmed he will stay in Rome, but Milinkovic-Savic did no such thing.
