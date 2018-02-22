Future unclear for on-loan Juventus defender : 'I feel good in Turin'

Juventus defender Benedikt Howedes gave an interview to Bild to try to clarify his future, pending between staying in black and white and a return to Schalke 04. "I can not rule out this hypothesis," said the German central defender.



"It probably will not be a decision of mine alone, but if I had to play at the Veltins Arena again it would be exciting, because it's my home".



Howedes was bought by Juventus on an expensive loan for 3.5 million euros and for its redemption 13 million (plus 3 more bonuses related to personal and team results) are needed, a figure considered too high by Juventus managers. Last summer he was forced to leave Schalke after 16 years, following the decision of coach Domenico Tedesco (under strong corporate pressure) to steal the captain's arm as a consequence of his non-renewal of contract.



"I feel good in Turin, in the coming weeks we will define my situation, I would have no problem working with Tedesco, we spoke in a frank way and I never had any conflict with him."