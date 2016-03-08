Gabbiadini warns Chelsea and reveals conversation with Sarri

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini spoke to Il Corriere dello Sport about the differences between the Serie A and the Premier League but also about his relationship with Maurizio Sarri, his former manager at Napoli: “He is doing very well at Chelsea even if he didn’t have a lot of time to teach his football. Let’s see what will happen in the next months because the Premier League is full of surprises and traps.”



“I am not angry with Sarri. I didn’t play because of Higuain. Three weeks ago, after Chelsea-Southampton, he waited for me outside the dressing room and we spoke for 15 minutes about Napoli and Naples.”



“Sarri did a great job in Naples and I didn’t need any explanation from a manager with his experience. Ancelotti? He is a top manager and that’s not a secret.”



“Serie A and Premier League are different. Last season we survived in the penultimate day and we played the last match at home. At the end of the game fans applauded us, in Italy they’d boo the team because fans expected more. Nothing happens in the Premier League, if you lose 3-0 fans still applaud you.”

