Gabigol and the others: all the Brazilians who flopped in Serie A

SHOW GALLERY

Brazil is the undisputed home of talent and the country has produced an incredible number of quality footballers throughout the years, from the likes of Pele, Garrincha or Zico in the earlier days to Ronaldo, Ronaldinho or Kaka in the current century up to Neymar or Firminho in the current days.



However, not always have Brazilian conquests of Europe been successful and that is also the case of Serie A, as the Italian top division has welcomed several Brazilians in the past couple of years who had not proved their worth and turned out to be flops.



One of the most recent transfers of that kind and one which was indeed unexpected was that of Gabigol, who joined Inter Milan from Santos a couple of years ago but his adventure was very brief and not impactful at all, as the player later joined several clubs on loan, with the most recent spell being at Flamengo, where the attacker won the Copa Libertadores and is likely to move to the club on a permanent deal.



Click on the gallery to see the Brazilians who had flopped in Serie A throughout the years.