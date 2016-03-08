Gabigol comments on Inter future

07 August at 11:45
Gabriel Barbosa, also known as Gabigol, has given an interview to Tuttosport about his future at Inter Milan; in which he clarified several things about his feelings and attitudes.

"I ​had some chances in Europe, but they were few. However, I have no regrets and no grudge. After winning the Rio Olympics, I thought of leaving because I had received some very important proposals for my career.

"​I accepted Inter's proposal for the kindness that the company has had towards me and my family. Just like the Nerazzurri fans who came to welcome me and celebrated me at the airport. I arrived in Milan with great motivation because I I liked the club project and I was happy to start an experience in Europe, but things didn't go as I imagined.

"​I am a hard worker. In Brazil I had continuity and I have always done well. I hope it can happen even at a European club. I'm still from Inter, we'll see if it happens there. as a player. At Inter I learned to play differently."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.