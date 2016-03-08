Gabigol comments on Inter future

Gabriel Barbosa, also known as Gabigol, has given an interview to Tuttosport about his future at Inter Milan; in which he clarified several things about his feelings and attitudes.



"I ​had some chances in Europe, but they were few. However, I have no regrets and no grudge. After winning the Rio Olympics, I thought of leaving because I had received some very important proposals for my career.



"​I accepted Inter's proposal for the kindness that the company has had towards me and my family. Just like the Nerazzurri fans who came to welcome me and celebrated me at the airport. I arrived in Milan with great motivation because I I liked the club project and I was happy to start an experience in Europe, but things didn't go as I imagined.



"​I am a hard worker. In Brazil I had continuity and I have always done well. I hope it can happen even at a European club. I'm still from Inter, we'll see if it happens there. as a player. At Inter I learned to play differently."