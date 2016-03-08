Gabigol, first Copa Libertadores final then personal future
20 November at 17:20Brazilian club Flamengo’s in-form striker Gabigol has refused to discuss his possible future destination before the final of the Copa Libertadores, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at the Brazilian club from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan till the end of December.
Gabigol has been in exceptional form in front of the goal in Brazil where he has netted 29 times and provided 10 assists in just 37 matches in all competition.
There have been reports in the recent past that Flamengo approached Inter to sign Gabigol permanently and both clubs agreed over the fee of €20 million for the permanent transfer of the player.
However, the deal is still to be finalised since Gabigol has not agreed a permanent move to Flamengo.
As per the latest report, the player has refused to discuss about his personal future before the final of Copa Libertadores, which is set to take place between Flamengo and River Plate on November 24.
