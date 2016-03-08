Gabigol: 'I do not regret Inter. Would love the Prem'

New declarations spring forth from Brazilian sensation Gabigol, Inter's striker on loan at Flamengo. After taking the continent by storm and lifting the South American cup, Gabigol also spoke in an interview with the Sun , the Brazilian spoke about his fellow countryman Firmino:



"He is strong, for me it is an inspiration. It would be a pleasure to play with him, maybe in the national team. Liverpool? It's a team everyone dreams of playing, but it's hard to talk about this, I'm focused on the Club World Cup. Winning the Premier must be indescribable, but I have a contract with Inter and Flamengo until 2019. But now I'm concentrating on this competition, then I'll think about my future."



When asked about his turbulant time at Inter:

" I'm different . When I arrived in Europe I was young, I had to learn a lot. Now I'm more mature, I live my best moment. Europe is the natural place for those doing good in Brazil, but adapting is never easy. I have not regretted going there: I have not bowed to the difficulties, I have always worked at my best because I believe in me ".



For more news, visit our homepage

Anthony Privetera