Gabigol: ‘I love Inter but would like to play in Spain’
22 October at 18:45Gabriel Barbosa signed for Inter Milan in 2016 but, to date, has only played 9 Serie A games; scoring just one goal. Barbosa, commonly known as Gabigol, spent last season on loan at Benfica and has spent 2018 on loan at former club Santos in Brazil.
Interviewed by Marca, Gabigol gave a lengthy interview about Inter, Santos and his future:
“Today I'm focused on Santos, there are still nine games left. Later I'll have to talk with both Inter and Santos and we'll see what will be better for me. My intention is to go to a place where I can be happy as I am here.
“All the players that have gone through Europe, especially the Brazilians, want to win and I'm not different, I have that dream. I have a contract with Inter, I hope to solve everything with them and with my parents who take care of my things.
“De Boer says I have a star position? Everyone has his opinion, he never told me personally. Maybe it was because of my presentation, how things went then. I've always been very calm, sometimes people talk without knowing, but those who know me really know that I'm very humble.
“What happened in Italy? It's hard to talk about it, I think a lot of things happened. Perhaps my adaptation was not ideal, but I managed to learn the language, I met many friends in Italy and I love Milan. The team did not have a good time in that period and the coach preferred to use more experienced players, not a bet like me, but I learned a lot, I had a lot of experience and I hope it goes well this year.
“Should I redo the same choice? I think so, Inter are a great team and I was very well received. Things did not go as I expected, but I have a lot of love for everyone, both for the fans and for the Inter players, I always talk to them and I do not regret.
“I have been following La Liga since I was young, it is very similar to Brazilian football, I would really like to play in that championship and if one day I had the opportunity to play in it, I would be very happy.”
