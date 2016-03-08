Gabigol: 'I'm not going back to Inter, I'm fine with Flamengo'

18 December at 13:00
Gabigol talks about its future. The Brazilian striker, on loan to Flamengo until the end of the month but still owned by Inter, declared after the semi-final of the Club World Cup won 3-1 against Al Hilal:

 "I really believe that I will not return to Italy. Obviously "I respect Inter because I have a contract. I'm not very in touch with the company. Now let's see what happens, after the final we'll talk about it."

Gabigol enjoyed a successful season in Brazil, topping the league in goals and scoring the decisive two in the Coppa final. He added:

"At Inter I didn't have many opportunities, I played a few minutes. It was an important period of my career because I was in a great team like Inter and it was nice anyway, I learned so much from the other players that I always carry in my heart ". 

Anthony Privetera

