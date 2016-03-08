Gabigol: 'I'm not going back to Inter, I'm fine with Flamengo'

Gabigol talks about its future. The Brazilian striker, on loan to Flamengo until the end of the month but still owned by Inter, declared after the semi-final of the Club World Cup won 3-1 against Al Hilal:"I really believe that I will not return to Italy. Obviously "I respect Inter because I have a contract. I'm not very in touch with the company. Now let's see what happens, after the final we'll talk about it."Gabigol enjoyed a successful season in Brazil, topping the league in goals and scoring the decisive two in the Coppa final. He added:"At Inter I didn't have many opportunities, I played a few minutes. It was an important period of my career because I was in a great team like Inter and it was nice anyway, I learned so much from the other players that I always carry in my heart ".Anthony Privetera