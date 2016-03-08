Gabigol: 'If Inter renew my contract, it means they trust me'

20 January at 14:55
Inter Milan loanee Gabigol believes that if the nerazzurri handed him a new deal, it means they trust him to play for the club in the future.

The Brazilian, who joined Flamengo on loan recently, was recently talking to Globoesporte about his future at Inter and he said: "I have not had many chances and so I have not shown what I know, but if Inter has renewed with me for another year it is because I 'm still very young, people forget that I'm only 22 years old.

"My goal today is the Flamengo, especially this year, then let's see what happens. I sat down with my family, I talked and I saw where I could be happy, I think Flamengo is the best place, Santos did not make any proposal , I did not hear the president, the story is over. "

