Gabigol: 'My future? I'll score everywhere! For Inter I need continuity'

With the Copa Libertadores final around the corner, which will see Flamengo face River Plate on Saturday's finals, Inter's Brazilian striker Gabriel Gabigol Barbosa gave an interview to AS's microphones in which he talks about his past with Inter and the choice he will soon have to make about his future.



"I learned a lot in my period in Italy even though I had few opportunities. I arrived with great motivation to show my best football, I always did my training, I tried to learn the philosophy of every coach in a new environment for me. Perhaps with a little continuity the result would have been different".

The Brazilian made 9 first team appearances for Nerazzurri, scoring one goal, and had this to say about his future:



" DoI need a higher challenge? The Brazilian league is one of the most fought championships in the world. Being the top scorer of the last season was very important in my career and I hope to do it again.



It is the result of hard work and demonstrates my evolution. I feel ready to score in Brazil, England, Germany, Spain , everywhere!



Do I have a Preference to Spain? It is a championship that I like, I follow it, it is a style of football that I like because it is fast and of a high technical level ".



Anthony Privetera