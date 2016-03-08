Gabigol not enough as Klopp on top of the world

The best team of the last two or three seasons is Liverpool, and tonight they are crowned club world champions fittingly.They have been no strangers to seeing out matches until the final minutes, and tonight were made to wait into the 100th minute, mid-way through extra time to defeat the South American champions Flamengo.The Brazilian side, that is capable of great confidence with the ball but falls short when finishing opportunities. Liverpool looked like scoring throughout large spells of the game also, and always seemed to be more clinical, but the 90 minutes wasn't enough to separate the two sides.Mid way through the first half of extra time, a classic Liverpool counterattack: Manè, Firmino, goal. The solo goal all Klopp and his men needed to climb to the summit of club football.Flamengo however refused to lay down and call it quits, attempting to attack out wide and drift inside. But every attack comes to to a dead end led by Dutch powerhouse Virgil van Dijk.But the first and only goal is enough, and it won't stop here for Liverpool as they look to build on an impressive lead towards their first Premier League title in over 25 years.Anthony Privetera