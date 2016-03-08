Gabigol on future, no regrets over his time at Inter

Gabriel Barbosa also known as Gabigol has said that he is not aware of what will happen to his future after the end of this year and stressed that he has no regrets as to how his time went, while he was Inter Milan.



After joining the Nerazzurri, the Brazillian professional footballer has struggled to shine at the San Siro and thus, the Serie A club decided to allow him go out on loan at Santos. The loan deal will expire on December 31.



“There’s a while to go yet, so I just want to focus on training well and doing my best for Santos. I’ll talk it over at the end of the year with my agent, my family and the club,” Gabriel Barbosa said.



“I don’t have regrets over how it went with Inter, as these things happen in football. I wasn’t the first and won’t be the last. I have three years on my contract with Inter, so we’ll see what happens.”