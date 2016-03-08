Gabigol's agent to CM: 'A good deal for everyone, Inter return wasn't an option'
05 April at 19:25
At Inter, Gabigol failed to make the most of his qualities, eventually joining Flamengo on loan after two other loan spells. Quickly becoming a key man for the Brazilian side, he was signed permanently in January thanks to months of long negotiations.
In an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com, Gabigol's agent Junior Pedroso revealed some details about his client's move back to Brazil and why a second chance at Inter was never an option.
How difficult was it to deal with Inter? It went on for months...
"Less than it appeared. Let's say it was a good deal for everyone: Inter wanted to negotiate the sale, Flamengo wanted to buy him and Gabriel wanted to return to his club. The operation was long in terms of timing because the player didn't want to deal during the most delicate period of the season.
"I would like to take this opportunity to say that Flamengo have been very professional with their leadership, including Mr Marcos Braz and Mr Bruno Spindel."
Tell us the truth, did Inter ever think about giving him a second chance?
"I would like to ask you a question. Have you ever heard Gabigol say 'I'm doing very well in Brazil, now I want to show Inter that I can do well there as well' or something like that? No, never. The reality is that there was no chance of returning. It was never an option."
