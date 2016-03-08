Gabigol set to return to Inter, meeting with Conte likely to discuss future
07 January at 17:35Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s in-form striker Gabigol is set to return to the club after his loan spell with Brazilian outfit Flamengo came to an end, as per Globoesporte cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old has been linked with number of clubs in Europe as well as in South America after having an impressive 12 months with Flamengo.
As per the latest report, the Brazil international is expected to arrive in Italy this week and is likely to meet with Inter manager Antonio Conte in order to discuss his future.
