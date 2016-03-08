Gabigol tight lipped on future following Liverpool loss
22 December at 13:05Gabriel Barbosa didn't want to discuss his future following a painful 1-0 extra loss to Liverpool in the club world cup, as reported by Goal.com
Barbosa was an integral part of Flamengo's side, playing all 120 minutes of the final.
The forward is on loan from Italian club Inter Milan, but having been frozen out of the side, has found his form again in his home country Brazil, most recently scoring a double in the copa libertadores final against River Plate.
With many clubs interested in the Brazilian, Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta said in November that Gabigol was not in the clubs plans for the future.
Speaking after the defeat, Barbosa said he would eventually reveal his future.
"We played as equals against Liverpool. We had some chances to score. We obviously suffered, but now I'm on vacation," he said.
"I will enjoy this and slowly talk about my future."
Barbosa was full of positivity and praise for his side regardless of the loss:
"I think we had a great game, we had a chance to score and we didn't, but we played and fought against a great team," he said.
"Obviously we didn't get the goals but we created chances and until the last minute they ended up scoring. It was a great game."
