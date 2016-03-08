Roberto Gagliardini, spoke to Sport Mediaset, after his sides 4 – 0 victory against Genoa.

"I am happy with the two goals and the victory of the team: it was essential to restart immediately after the defeat against Lazio. We reacted great. If this is my best moment? I don't think so, but this year is better. I had some difficulties, now I'm fine, different things are happening, and I also score goals. Champions League at your fingertips? Until three hours ago we seemed to be in trouble ... It is still long, there are not many games left. Sunday, we have Atalanta and it will be very important to win that too.

Icard? He is an important player, he showed it, but we did well even without him. There has been too much talk about these things: we need to think only of the good of Inter. But with him and without him we can have our say. Rejoicing in response to the voices on the divided locker room? We are professionals, we have thought about the good of Inter: Mauro scored and it was right to rejoice with him for that ”.