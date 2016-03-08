Gagliardini plays down Inter title hopes after Genoa debacle

03 November at 17:45
After thrashing Genoa 5-0 at the San Siro and securing a 7th consecutive win in Serie A, Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini spoke to Sky Sport after the match and reflected on the spectacle of Luciano Spalletti's men this afternoon.

"For us, it is a very positive moment, everyone is playing well and we  have a fundamental match against Barcelona on Tuesday. It will be a difficult game for my teammates [Gagliardini is not included in Inter's CL list], but we have all the cards to do well," he said.

"I needed to have a similar match, not just for the goals, obviously it is nice to score two goals in one match. At the start of the season, I could have done more, but I hope to continue like this.

"Scudetto? It is not yet time to think about it, we will see where we are in March," Gagliardini concluded to the press.

