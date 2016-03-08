‘Juve-Real caused Michael Oliver psychological trauma’
05 October at 11:45After Michael Oliver was embroiled in controversy in April, when Juventus were playing Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and Oliver gave Madrid a late penalty, sending off Gianluigi Buffon, the English referee has once again returned to the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Oliver oversaw the game between Galatasaray and Porto in the Champions League this week and Galatasaray boss Faith Terim was not happy with what he saw.
An incident in which Maxi Pereira essentially rugby-tackled Serdar Aziz in the box led Terim to speak to the press after the game, calling out Oliver for his bad judgement:
“Everyone says that the one on Aziz was a penalty but I think Oliver has become a bit more selective after the penalty he has whistled against Juventus in the game vs Real. That rigor caused him a psychological trauma, because that time he made the wrong decision, which changed the fate of the last Champions League. He ignored what happened to Serdar. I do not need to refuse it, I think that the Uefa inspectors will do what is necessary even if I do not expect much: when there is a situation in which you have to decide at 50%, they agree with each other.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments