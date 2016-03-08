Galeone: 'Allegri said no to Chelsea, Arsenal, United and Real. He will leave Juve'
25 February at 15:30Giovanni Galeone is the mentor of Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri. The experienced Italian manager spoke about the future of the Italian tactician with TuttoNapoli: " Allegri in Premier League next season? I've been saying it for a few years now. I don't know. In Italy there aren't other clubs that he can join. Regardless of how the Champions League will finish, I think Allegri's adventure with Juve is over. Last summer he could join Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United and Real Madrid. He refused their offers to win the Champions League with Juve. If he doesn't it's not a big thing. He is not forced to win because of Ronaldo".
"If Allegri wins the Champions League he will dedicate it to Sacchi. Juve must believe that they can qualify for the quarter-finals. Allegri must believe in it so that he can prove to the media and to so called pundits his qualities. I refer to Arrigo Sacchi. You can't attack a manager who's won 10 titles".
