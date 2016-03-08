Gallery: 2020 looks like 2010 - From Ibra to Destro, the top 10 time machine signings

At the start of this year, we have certainly seen a few so-called 'time machine signings', in the sense that they seemingly take us back in time. Ibrahimovic to AC Milan, Destro to Genoa, Ancelotti in the Premier League and suddenly 2020 is looking like 2010.



In 2020 - Mattia Perin and Mattia Destro to Genoa, Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Milan, David Beckham is once again in MLS and Juan Roman Riquelme to Boca Juniors. In other words, time passes but the past always remains, creating bonds that are very strong indeed.



IN 2010 - Destro wore the Genoa shirt for half a season, while Perin was one of the reserves. Ibrahimovic made Milan great again by joining from Barcelona, leading them to the Scudetto win. Now, the protagonists are 10 years older and the clubs have new goals to achieve.



Take a look at our gallery, which is dedicated to the top 10 signings that take you back in time by 10 years.