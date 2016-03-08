...
Gallery: AC Milan's 2019/20 home kit has been leaked

26 April at 19:30
AC Milan are currently in a tough position as the season's end approaches. Even though they are in fourth place, their form has dropped significantly in the last few months, and thus retaining their spot will be difficult.
 
Meanwhile, the reliable Puma source who goes by the name of Pedro Cojones (@Pedro_Cojones on Twitter), has unveiled the Rossoneri's home kit for the 2019/20 season. As seen, it's inspired by the kit back in 2011/12, featuring thin red and black stripes, along with white shorts.

Check out our gallery for some more pics on the shirt.
 
 

