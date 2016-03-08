Gallery: AC Milan's home, away and third kit for 2019/20 season leaked

Just a few hours later, the website Todo Sobre Camisetas, "all about kits", leaked pics of all three kits for next season. The third kit will once again be black, while the away kit will have a nice detail on the shoulder to highlight the red and black colours.

Take a look at our gallery to view the pics.

Earlier today, Footyheadlines released a picture of what they claim is AC Milan's home kit for next season, featuring thinner stripes than what we'd been used to in recent years.