Gallery: Barcelona's Croatia-inspired 2019/20 home kit leaked

The Barcelona kit has for long been rocking stripes in accordance with the club's colours, but that could be about to change. As shown by the photos in our gallery, Nike (Barcelona's shirt provider) could opt for a style that is very similar to the one Croatia uses: squares on the shirt.

For next season, therefore, Messi and his teammates could be trying out a new style, which already is well known to the Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic. Given how it differs from the 'classic' look, it might take some time for the fans to get used to the new design, as would be expected.

