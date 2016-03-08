Gallery: Buffon's crazy reaction as Dybala comes up big for Juve

When Dybala was taken off by Maurizio Sarri, he received a big hug from the goalkeeper, who certainly is a true icon for Juventus. Of course, his reaction was much appreciated by the Bianconeri faithful, as he expressed all of his passion.

Gigi Buffon was very excited about Paulo Dybala's goals last night. Although he watched the game from the bench, he celebrated like he was on the pitch, going crazy when the Argentine striker turned the game around on his own.