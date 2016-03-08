...
Gallery: Chelsea continue to tease Mourinho

30 October at 20:00
To the Chelsea fans, who whistled and teased him after the dramatic 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, Mourinho responded with a classic gesture. 
 
However, this has now somewhat backfired on the Portuguese manager, as Chelsea have started to tease him about the gesture on Twitter. The three fingers represent the amount of Premier Lague trophies he's won with the Blues, as he feels the fans lack respect for his work. 
 
Then, how have Chelsea mocked him? With the same gesture, they have tweeted out multiple tweets where this is used, hinting at Mourinho. For example, they decided to post a video of Jorginho using the gesture, captioning it with 'three hours to go' ahead of the match against Burnley. 
 
Take a look at our gallery for the full collection, as well as a few other pictures. 

