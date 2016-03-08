Gallery: Club legends and players send their birthday wishes to AC Milan

On social media, several club legends have published their birthday wishes to the club: from Shevchenko to Kaka. Given the club's history, 120 years of existence is certainly a very big moment. Take a look at all the wishes in our gallery.

AC Milan are celebrating their 120th anniversary. Even though the Rossoneri couldn't crown it with a win on Sunday afternoon, drawing against Sassuolo at the San Siro, the mood at the club is very positive as Pioli has turned things around after a poor start to the season.