Gallery: 'CR7 lives' - Front pages of Italian papers after Ronaldo's show

After yesterday's show for Portugal, bagging a hat-trick in the game against Lithuania, Cristiano Ronaldo is on the front pages of the Italian newspapers this morning. Understandably so, given that Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri recently stated (Sky Italia via Calciomercato.com ) that the player isn't in top shape.

However, it certainly seems like the Juventus star is fine. Corriere Dello Sport decided to dedicate the best spot on the front page to the striker, writing 'CR7 lives'. Gazzetta didn't give him the same position, but still on the front page, adding 'CR is there, and he scores 3'.

Finally, Tuttosport had a giant photo of Ronaldo on their front page, stating 'Siuuu! It is always him'. In other words, the Bianconeri star made a lot of noise with yesterday's performance.