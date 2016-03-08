Gallery: Donnarumma visits the flooded Venice - 'We are with you'

SHOW GALLERY

Gigio Donnarumma, goalkeeper of Italy and AC Milan, was in Venice earlier today with the Italian delegation in solidarity with the city, which has been flooded due. As soon in the pictures in our gallery, the water levels are still very high.



"On behalf of the whole team, we are close to the city of Venice and send a big hug to everyone," the youngster stated. Last night, the Azzurri continued their winning streak in the Euro qualifiers, beating Bosnia convincingly away from home. The next destination is Palermo, where the clash with Armenia will take place.



Take a look at our gallery to see the pictures.