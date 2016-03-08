Gallery: Fans react to Juve's slip-up against Sassuolo

Bonucci opened the scoring with a nice shot from outside the box, deciding to join in on the attack. However, they didn't get to keep the lead very long, as Sassuolo equalised just two minutes later through Boga. The winger completely stunned Buffon in goal with a lovely chip.

Things didn't get better in the second half as Caputo took advantage of a big mistake by De Ligt, firing a shot towards goal. He was helped by Buffon, who made a big error by failing to keep the poor shot out. Luckily for the home side, Ronaldo converted a penalty to level the scores.

However, they didn't score any more goals and the game ended 2-2. Of course, the fans were disappointed afterwards. Take a look at our gallery to see the reactions.

Juventus dropped important points in today's clash with Sassuolo, which ended 2-2 at the Allianz Stadium. Now, Inter will be able to take over the lead, although they must beat SPAL at San Siro to do so. In other words, not a good day for the Bianconeri.