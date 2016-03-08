Gallery: First images of Juve's 2020/21 home kit - similar to Real Madrid

SHOW GALLERY

@ nikita_23k, kit maker for PES, has created a graphic to give an idea of what could be Juventus' home kit for the 2020/21 season, based on the forecasts of experts that can be read on the very reliable site Footyheadlines.com. Most likely, it will be a return to black and white stripes.



The shirt will also feature gold details, not just on the shoulder stripes and the badges, but also on the back for the name and number. A retro shirt that, especially if worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, closely resembles one of the shirts worn by CR7 in his experience at Real Madrid.



Take a look at our gallery for all the pictures.