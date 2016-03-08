Gallery: From Ibrahimovic to Rakitic - the ten best opportunities on the market

As collected by TuttoMercatoWeb.com , there are ten opportunities on the transfer market that are a bit more interesting than the others. As we know, many will be available on a free transfer next summer, which also means that they can negotiate with clubs in January.

Alternatively, their respective club could allow them to leave early, selling for a relatively cheap price, as it's better than getting nothing in the summer. In other words, January is often filled with possibilities, which the clubs are going crazy about.

Therefore, the January window can sometimes be seen as the Black Friday of football. Take a look at our gallery to see the ten most interesting opportunities, which includes players from Barcelona, Chelsea, Man Utd, Juventus, Real Madrid and more.

The Black Friday weekend is underway and people are going crazy about the discounts available. For the January transfer market, it's still obviously early, but those who move early can end up with a good deal for what they're after.